WTA 500 Eastbourne 2021: Draw

Spectacular tournament that we are going to have in Eastbourne in female mode. Five top ten players will try to fight for the title in order to arrive at Wimbledon with morale through the roof. Among the great cast of players we find Aryna Sabalenka, Bianca Andreescu, Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina. The latter will debut in the first round against the Spanish Paula Badosa. In addition to this large number of illustrious tennis players, we also have a good level of second-level players such as Belinda Bencic, Cori Gauff or Elise Mertens, among others. In addition, Kiki Bertens who a few days ago confirmed her retirement from tennis after the Olympic Games will also be in the game.