Eleven times they have clashed Victoria Azarenka Y Angelique Kerber, resulting in a 10-1 favorable balance for the Belarusian. A brutal statistic if we take into account that both are very great champions, as well as former world number 1s. The last assault took place this morning in the Berlin WTA 500, where Vika once again tipped the German (6-3, 7-5) to advance to the quarterfinals.