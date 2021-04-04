WTA 250 Bogotá 2021: Draw

The Colsanitas Cup is another fixed of the circuit WTA for years, with a most interesting painting. While waiting for what Lara Arruabarrena and Nuria Párrizas do in the preview, three Spanish women access the final table directly: Sara sorribes, Aliona Bolsava and Cristina Bucsa. Sara against Sara in R1, or what is the same, Sorribes versus Errani in a classic clay court duel. Difficult also for Aliona, who will open with Anna Carolina Schmiedlova. Other players to watch are Saisai Zheng, Clara Tauson, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Arantxa Rus or Tamara Zidansek.