WTA 250 Birmingham. Main draw with six top50

Roland Garros is becoming history on the female level and that is why it is time to change the chip from clay to grass. While the Nottingham WTA 250 that kicked off the turf tour is still being defined, next week will be the first to feature a full event on this particular surface. In that sense, the Birmingham WTA 250 was drawn, which will have the presence of six top50 and figures from the class of Elise mertens Y Ons Jabeur, who will be the first and second seed, respectively. In addition, other high-level players will participate such as Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic, Fiona Ferro and Jelena Ostapenko.