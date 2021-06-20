WTA 250 Bad Homburg 2021: Draw

Although the vast majority of people who follow women’s tennis will have their sights on the exciting WTA 500 Eastbourne, you also have to look at the WTA 250 Bad Homburg 2021. Petra Kvitova will return to the courts after that injury she suffered to her ankle during the Roland Garros dispute. Following the resignation of Simona Halep a few days ago, the tournament organization reacted quickly to award a wildcard to Victoria Azarenka, who will act in this tournament as second seed. In addition, we will have players of the stature of Nadia Podoroska, Angelique Kerber or Jessica Pegula. In the Spanish section, the tournament will have the representation of Sara Sorribes.