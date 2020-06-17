At the same time that the ATP season already knows its calendar for the rest of 2020, the WTA It has provided a roadmap that will begin in Palermo, an event provisionally scheduled to start the week of Monday, August 3. We review the tournaments that will be played from August on the women’s circuit, with a strong presence, unlike ATP, of Asian tournaments.

Initially, the calendar is conditioned by several key factors, including the certainty that the game will resume safely in accordance with the guidance of medical experts and government approval of sporting events. As expected, tournaments will be held without fans and each tournament will have a limited capacity, with essential players and personnel.

The calendar includes a total of 20 tournaments, starting in Palermo. Then it will be the turn of the North American tour: Western & Southern Open, usually held in Cincinnati, Ohio, which this year will be at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York, a week before US Open, which maintains its originally scheduled dates.

After the US Open, the WTA Tour will continue in Europe with various events on clay including the Mutua Madrid Open which will replace the tournament Rome, as well as Istanbul and Strasbourg, prior to Roland Garros, with the preview scheduled for the week of September 21 and the main draw the following two weeks, which conclude on October 11.

The WTA will have an Asian tour

Thereafter, the WTA Tour will traverse various countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific, including the WTA Beijing, as well as Seoul, Wuhan, Nanchang, Zhengzhou, Moscow and Tokyo before the end of the season and the WTA launch Shenzhen, which will be held from 9 to 15 November.

The WTA rankings have been frozen since March 16, 2020. In the coming weeks a determination will be made on the classification process. regarding the most appropriate and fair way for classifications to resume in parallel with the resumption of the circuit.