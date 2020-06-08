For many, iA Writer is one of the best tools for writing, since its design and simplicity can be key when it comes to focusing on a blank (digital) page.

If you are looking a free and web-based alternativeMaybe you should take a look at Writty. It is an open source text editor that has just been officially launched, and is the work of developer Carlos Yllobre.

Privacy and simplicity

It will not be necessary to create an account to use it, and we have an extension for Google Chrome in case we want to always have it at hand. Another positive point is that Writty “does not store your content anywhere else other than your browser”

As usual in this type of applications, we have a dark mode, that we can activate or deactivate in the upper right part of the editor.

On the left side we will see a toolbar in which we can put the text in italics, bold, underline, put quotes, links, listings or even upload an image from our team.

Below this toolbar we will always have a view a character counter, and the button that appears at the bottom allows us to download the document in three formats: .PDF, -HTML and .TXT.

Surely many people will miss the support for MarkDown. It is something that Carlos Yllobre himself is aware of, who states that the implementation of MarkDown “is definitely something that he would like to add in the future.”

So perhaps it is a good idea to keep this new platform in our favorites, since it can improve a lot in future versions, and it can be ideal when we want to write certain documents without installing absolutely anything.

