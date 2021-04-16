Writing was his only weapon. Trailer of ‘The Year of Fury’

Filmax has released the official trailer for ‘The year of fury‘, a Spanish-Uruguayan co-production set in the year preceding the 1973 military coup in Uruguay directed by Rafa Russo (‘ Love in self-defense ‘).

Russo is back behind the camera after a long season in which he has also worked as a screenwriter for films such as ‘Julia’s decision’, ‘What do you play for?’ or ‘Remember Me’. And he returns with a film that in his words “is not so much a film about the military dictatorship as a story of love, friendship and betrayal during the incipient military dictatorship. It is a story basically about human dignity. And is love a refuge? possible in the face of so much ignominy? “

In the convulsed Montevideo of 1972, as the country fell irrevocably towards the precipice of the dictatorship, DIEGO AND LEONARDO, two scriptwriters of a well-known television comedy program, struggled to maintain their integrity in the face of pressure from their superiors to reduce the tone your scathing political satires and avoid offending the senior military who are taking control of the country.

At the same time, on the side of the oppressors, ROJAS, an army lieutenant who has been pressured to torture militants or supporters of the Tupamaros guerrillas, exorcises his demons with SUSANA, a prostitute with whom he finds a kind of emotional refuge from his strong feeling of guilt.

Alberto Amman (‘Mars’), Daniel Grao (‘Giants’), Joaquín Furriel (‘One Hundred Years of Forgiveness’), Martina Gusman (‘White Elephant’), Sara Sálamo (‘Costa del Sol Brigade’), Paula Cancio ( ‘La Leona’), Miguel Ángel Sola (‘The last costume’) and in a special collaboration, Maribel Verdú lead the cast of this production that will hit Spanish cinemas on May 28.

‘The year of fury‘is produced on the Spanish side by Gona Filmacion and Aliwood Mediterráneo Producciones, and on the Uruguayan side by Cimarrón Films. It also has the participation of RTVE, the Ministry of Culture (ICAA) and the Ibermedia Program.

Click here to see it on YouTube. You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie Trailers and Videos of the web.

