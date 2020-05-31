Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 8

In her lyrics, Ágora is interested in expressing herself positively. Although their songs criticize or describe situations such as the extinction of the white rhino, the Mexican metal band prefers not to say that it hates the world, but to encourage its listeners to change things.

The group, which released its fourth album this week, called Imperio, composes in Spanish, which is a challenge for its members, despite this being their mother tongue, it is not so simple because the Spanish words are multisyllabic, and in English are shorter, explained Eduardo Nat Contreras, vocalist of the group.

Writing in Spanish implies giving it a sense of sounding strong, sounding powerful, sounding good; It is more difficult, but at the same time it is like the challenge that we like, apart from defending our language and taking it as far as possible, the vocalist explained.

Analogies between the behavior of fictional beings like zombies and society can be found in Ágora’s new songs, as is the case of In the Name of Destruction. In the single, released this week along with the album, collaborates keyboardist Derek Sherinian, who was part of Dream Theater and Alice Cooper’s band.

Despite the fact that Ágora’s new album had already been produced, her plans to promote it had to change due to the health contingency.

New songs

Initially, the group wanted to premiere Empire at the Domination metal festival to be held in May and it was canceled, so they had to adapt and have since released new songs on digital platforms.

In an environment where international metal bands are the most popular and appreciated by the Mexican public, Ágora has managed to earn a privileged place. Nat, however, wants to continue growing.

He would like all the bulk of people who listen to metal to have the album in mind and know it exists.

The vocalist also considers that, although in music festivals the public is attracted to the great international bands, there must be support and openness on the part of the public to national projects.

Due to the pandemic, Imperio does not yet have a physical version, but the entire disc can already be heard on streaming platforms.

