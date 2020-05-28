Before we could say anti-constitutionally, our way of life planted a banana tree – all because of a microscopic pereba whose genetic code (simpler than that of a bacterium) is almost not compatible with a living entity. Global civilization skidded and we discovered, astonished, that our daily lives were nothing more than a house of cards.

The virus hitchhiked on planes, feasted on princely suites on cruise ships, feasted on knobs and switches, turning into a macabre business in China. However, if there is still no vaccine, at least there is a beautiful spiritual vitamin, which in this secular age is art. After all, as Nietzsche already seals, art exists so that reality does not destroy us. But do contemporary artists, when the desire for viralization in social networks is a cultural virus, understand seclusion? Do ivory towers still exist, or at least creative kitchenettes?

In literature, it is simpler, even because of professional deformation: fiction writers need privacy and introspection to get their hands dirty. Literary fiction is precisely a bridge between two solitudes: that of the author who writes, and that of the reader who reads. Still, writers also like to kick their legs, as critic George Steiner said: “Vegetables have roots. People have feet.”

Despite this, there are authors who take over their Greta Garbo complex and just want to be quiet in their corner. Dalton Trevisan, who will be 95 in a month, is one of those hermits who love the respective crypt – he is known as “the vampire of Curitiba”. 2012 Camões Award, Dalton has lived in the same mausoleum for 50 years, and no interviews or photos. Autograph nights? Only on St. Never Day.

Rubem Fonseca also hated media salamaleks, although he was not a misanthrope. Columnist Sérgio Augusto told Estadão that only once asked for an interview with RF – the request was jetted in one ear and galloped out the other. Fonseca did not read criticisms of his work – which can have pros and cons. In such a revered author, perhaps it was almost Franciscan modesty.

An unbeatable inmate was the American J. D. Salinger, author of The Catcher in the Field of Rye, which combines the useful with the pleasant: classic literature and best seller with 80 million copies sold. The author gave a banana to the notoriety: he refused all adaptations for the cinema and entrenched himself in a farm in New Hampshire. He never wrote a novel again, and vetoed any form of advertising. He threatened to shoot people who approached his home and spread out posters proclaiming that. According to his daughter, he developed the habit of drinking his own urine, believing it was good for his health. Since he lived to be 91, he might have a certain reason (worse than chloroquine, pee cannot be).

Thomas Pynchon is another one of those creatures famous for hating fame. 83 years old, there are only ten images of him, including a 1997 stealth video from CNN, which the author retaliated: “‘Recluse’ is a term coined by the media for people who don’t like talking to reporters.” When Lot 49 auctioned the National Book Award, Pynchon sent a humorist to the ceremony, “professor” Irwin Corey (an American “professor Raimundo”), who delivered a crazy speech of thanks.

If self-understanding is understood in literature, in the fashion world – gregarious and mundane by definition – it seems more disconcerting. Because that was the option of the sphynx Martin Margiela, one of the most revolutionary stylists of all time. In the catwalk realm, everyone knows who he is, but hardly anyone knows exactly what he looks like. The 63-year-old Belgian, known as the “Invisible Man”, does not appear in public or give interviews. And the word “I” is not part of his dictionary: he only speaks of his creations as “we” – not that majestic plural of football players, but to include all the brand’s employees.

Music is another bohemian stronghold than monastic. Except for João Gilberto, whose misanthropic pits bequeathed tomes of urban legends. Like that he was the pioneer of the delivery meal: he called the Antiquarius restaurant in Rio, always grunted with the same waiter, and identified himself as “Mr. Oliveira”. And that other story (almost too good to be true), when he asked Elba Ramalho to bring a deck of cards to his house, at dawn. Stunned by the chance to step on rarefied Olympus, the singer sputtered. Just to hear the whispering little voice in front of the Zeus da Bossa Nova door: “Pass the letters under the door, one by one.”

In visual arts, there is Bansky, pseudonym of the most viral urban artist in the world. The other day, he honored health professionals with the work “Game Change”, in which a child exchanges dolls of superheroes for others of doctors and nurses. The proceeds from the sale will go to the British public health service. Bansky does not sell his pieces directly, as they are created on public street walls. Auctioneers tried to commercialize them – and the buyer to turn around to remove the graphite. Literally 20 years ago in the square, the artist never revealed his identity.

The Norwegian Edvard Munch, painter of the Grado, contracted the Spanish flu in the 1919 pandemic. Hermetically closed at home, the lockdown inspired two suggestive canvases Self Portrait with the Spanish Flu and Self Portrait after the Spanish Flu.

In turn, the Austrian Gustav Klimt (from the famous painting O Beijo) did not have a before and an after: he died early in the pandemic, still in 1918. In return, Kafka and Walt Disney, also infected by the Spanish flu, survived ( we agree that Kafka surviving an epidemic is quite Kafkaesque).

Speaking of classical, there is no more stamped figure on stage than Shakespeare, who wrote his most excruciating tragedy – King Lear – closed at home, during the bubonic plague that hit London in the 17th century. the first to close (before the brothels). As a preacher of the day roared: “The cause of plagues is sin, and the cause of sin is the plays.”

It is said that when the first world war ended, a smart guy nudged Irish writer James Joyce: “So, what did you do all this time?” Joyce tapped the can: “I wrote Ulysses. How about you?” As for us, simple mortals (more deadly than ever), we don’t need to generate any universal masterpiece.

Reader, if you stay at home and every morning you can still get your eyelashes removed, you are already my hero.

