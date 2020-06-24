J.K. Rowling: Writers from her agency resign after controversial comments | Reform

The famous writer J.K. Rowling sees things increasingly difficult, because recently four writers from his agency resigned after the controversial comments he made regarding gender identity.

The comments that made a few weeks ago J.K still have strong consequences in your life, because now a group of authors announced their resignation from their literary agency.

The authors Drew Davies, Fox Fisher, Ugla Stefanía Kristjonudottir Jonsdottir, and a fourth person who decided not to say his name, they submitted their resignation to the agency The Blair Partnership, as reported by Variety.

We are writing this statement as a group of writers on contract with The Blair Partnership, to announce our resignation from the agency. ”

The criticisms keep coming towards the writer, so apparently Rowling’s case will not end in quite some time, despite the fact that she clarified her point of view in a letter that she published on her website.

In addition, several actors who brought the books to the cinema, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, also they criticized in social networks.

In the statement they made, the three authors extended their support to the community transgender, writing:

Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid. ”

However, the literary agency responded regarding the statement what the workers did when they quit.

We are disappointed by the decision that four have made to separate from the agency. We believe in freedom of expression for all; They have decided to leave because we do not comply with their demands to be re-educated from their point of view. We respect their right to pursue what they feel is the right course of action. ”

No doubt this is affecting considerably the race J.K Rowling and even her sales could be affected after her comments.