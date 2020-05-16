A few days ago the news was released that made all fans of the ‘Percy Jackson’ saga happy, the books would be converted into an original series for the Disney + streaming platform. Now it is thanks to its writer of novels, Rick Riordan (it has already been confirmed that he will be involved in the series), who has revealed a very early look at the development of the series.

The first novel, ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief’, was published in 2005. In that incredible novel, fans were introduced to the main character and his world that was steeped in Greek mythology. He had a total of five books, with several spin-offs that have hooked young and old with the adventures of Percy Jackson and his friends.

With the news that the studio and Rick Riordan are already working on the series coming to Disney +. Fans are eager to get the first details of the series, which is why Riordan has taken a look at the script for ‘Percy Jackson’, which according to what has been reported, each season he will adapt the books of his saga in chronological order, and will adhere faithfully to the original material.

It was thanks to a Twitter post by Rick Riordan, who got a first look at the script for ‘Percy Jackson’ as it has showing the title page for the series pilot. Although not confirmed by Disney, the publication of Riordan seems to confirm that the series will be officially titled as ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’.

All fans are excited by this news as they have made the author’s original tweet already have over 63.5K retweets and 195.3K likes from fans on the social media site. Even Logan Lerman, who played the leading role in the previous film adaptations of the books, expressed his enthusiasm for the news and expressed his happiness that the books will have the adaptation they deserve.