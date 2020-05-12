By Rodolfo León

The entertainment world is in mourning, since Martin Pasko, famous comic writer and screenwriter of Batman: The Animated Series, has died. In a publication of Facebook from his old friend Alan Brennert, it is confirmed that Pasko passed away at 65 years of age due to natural causes. Pasko he also worked on the film Batman: The Mask of the Ghost, for which he obtained a Daytime Emmy in the 90’s.

The ex-boss of DC Comics, Paul Levitz, He also paid tribute to the screenwriter in a separate post:

“It is very likely that you have read his work, credited or not, or drawn a comic or cartoon or TV show or even a theme park event that he has improved, even when he constantly complained about how difficult it was to do so well as it should. Marty didn’t have the genius to do something easy (especially for him), but he had a true genius to do creative magic. Go read one of his stories or watch one of his TV shows, and honor the writer who always gave his all. ”

In the comics, Pasko I work in Superman, Superman Family, Justice League of America, Wonder Woman, and Saga of the Swamp Thing. His career in this medium lasted until the next decade, as the writer began to be hired to work more and more on television shows. Whether as editor or screenwriter at TV, Pasko I work in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, The Twilight Zone, and Max Headroom, besides of course, its important participation in Batman: The Animated Series as main writer.

Rest in peace, Martin Pasko.

.