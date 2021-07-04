Writer explains why it is possible to play Frodo and Sam as a gay couple

In the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, no romance is as important and moving as the friendship relationship of the hobbits Frodo and Sam, but since the release of the movies many have seen more than friendship in their relationship; even in 2016 an April Fool’s Day joke said that Peter Jackson (Scared to death – 64%, King Kong (2005) – 84%, They Will Never Get Old – 100%) had removed a scene where the two characters were kissing, but beyond the jokes, some have taken the possibility seriously, and a recent Polygon article raises interesting arguments in favor.

Molly ostertag is a screenwriter, cartoonist and animator, author of several comics but best known for her work on series Star vs. the Forces of Evil (2015-2019), The Owl House (2020) and ThunderCats Roar (2020); but she is also a die-hard fan of JRR Tolkien and the movies of The Lord of the rings Since she was a child, and in her recent article entitled “Queer readings of The Lord of the Rings are not accidents”, she discusses all the clues that could support romantic love between Frodo and Sam.

The first and most obvious thing is all the displays of affection between the two characters, which were well portrayed in the adaptations of Peter jackson and that can be found throughout the book. Sam cared more than the others for his Mr. Frodo and on one occasion he observed him while he sleeps, admires his beauty and thinks “I love him” (I love him). Ostertag also quotes Tolkien, who in one of his letters said that the scene that moved him the most is when Frodo sleeps on Sam’s chest.

Sam shows his love for Frodo defending him from all danger, even facing the terrifying spider Shelob, and when he thinks he is dead he feels “his whole life falls apart.” Later, at the end of their mission, they wake up together in a bed and kiss at least four times, and on another occasion it is specified that they do not kiss, and back in The Shire Sam moves to Frodo’s house to live as equals, already not as your gardener.

Fans will already be replying that all of the above is just pure friendship, but Ostertag has more to say. The Lord of the Rings, according to Tolkien, is the translation of a very old book that was written by Bilbo and Frodo known as The Red Book of Westmarch:

When a book is presented as a primary source rather than a work of fiction, it is an invitation from the author to look between the lines and search for hidden truths. The narrator becomes part of the fiction – the story, after all, is recorded by specific people with their own motives […] It was a conscious choice on the part of ‘Frodo’ and ‘Sam’ to include the many moments in which they express love for each other, and it reads in much the same way that people from the past delicately referred to their same-sex relationships: wanting to recognize their truth and obey the conventions of the time.

Furthermore, Ostertag adds that Frodo and Sam’s relationship has parallels with the love story of Beren and Luthien, and with the romances of Aragorn and Arwen, and Éowyn and Faramir, which were based on fidelity, service, self-denial, honor and courage. All of this is surely already being rejected by many, and Ostertag anticipated those who will say that Tolkien was Catholic and would never have written about gay characters, but unlike his friend CS Lewis, who recorded his marked homophobia, the author of The Lord of the Rings proved to be open to being friends with gay people like the poet WH Auden Y Mary renault, whom he admired for his writings.

Another clue that points in that direction is the term “queer”, which Tolkien uses to describe Bilbo and Frodo, and according to Ostertag, the adjective already had a strong homosexual connotation in the late 1800s. Although it is a topic controversial, the article by the writer and cartoonist provides more detailed information and several examples that were not included here, if they are interested they can consult it at this link.

