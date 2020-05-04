The writer and composer Aldir Blanc died at the age of 73 in the early hours of Monday, 4, at the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital, in Vila Isabel, North Zone of Rio. He was with Covid-19 and his health condition was considered serious.

The artist had been hospitalized since last week in a municipal hospital in the south of Rio, with urinary tract infection and pneumonia. On the occasion, one of the daughters, Isabel, asked for donations to enable the transfer and treatment of the artist.

Hélio Delmiro was doing a live from his house, alone, on Tuesday night, when one of his netizens warned about the composer Aldir Blanc. “He’s hospitalized.” Visibly upset by the news, guitarist Hélio tried to disguise it, looked for the score of a song by Aldir to play, did not find it, and started to ask “what happened to Aldir, my God.” At 73, Aldir Blanc was admitted to a hospital in the south of Rio de Janeiro with suspected covid-19 since Friday, 10. There were symptoms of urinary tract infection and pneumonia. Her daughter Isabel, without the resources to keep her father hospitalized, even asked for donations to transfer and treat the artist on a Facebook page.

Aldir Blanc leaves one of the most robust poetic works to Brazilian music, especially with his compositions from the partnership with João Bosco, in the 1960s, to serve Elis Regina with fresh material. Bala came with Bala, O Mestre-Sala dos Mares, Hunt Fox and O Bêbado ea Equilibrista, from 1979, assumed by the country as a kind of anthem against the military dictatorship to celebrate the return of political exiles to Brazil with the guarantee of that would not be arrested by the military. It would become his best-known work, with lines that would be larger than his own name, such as “The moon, like the owner of a brothel / Asked every cold star for a rental glow.” It was a small sample of how Aldir thought, bringing worldly people together with the royal moon, giving life to the star and creating expressions like “a rental glow.”

Aldir went deep when he decided to go down to the cellars of the soul. When he wrote Fantasia, he did it here: “I found it hard to understand that fantasy / It’s a thing that the guy takes off at carnival / And uses on other days all his life / Saying:” Hello! How are you? “And things like that / The tie knot tightening around the neck / Looking at rock bottom and laughing at me.” Yes, it did, because we could also be the guy with the tie. His invasion of inconvenient truths made us look at him crooked every time he entered without knocking, placing a mirror in front of each of us and dealing in songs by partners like Cristóvão Bastos, who made him Response to Time for Nana Caymmi sing and, again, invade us in anger. “Knocks on the front door / It’s time / I drink a little / To have an argument / But I’m awkward / Silent, he laughs / He scoffs / How much I cried / Because he knows how to pass / And I don’t know.” Later on, the game turns: “I answer that he imprisons / I release / That he falls asleep with passions / And I wake up / And time gnaws with envy at me / Watch me wanting to learn how I die of love to try to revive / Deep down he is an eternal child / who did not know how to mature / I can / he will not be able to forget me. “

Aldir was Aldir Blanc Mendes, a Carioca born on September 2, 1946. A doctor specializing in psychiatry who stopped practicing in 1973 to dedicate himself only to composition. Before, he had been groping the artistic milieu creating A noite, tide e amor in 1968, with Silvio da Silva Junior, for the 3rd International Song Festival of TV Globo. A year later, he classified another three for another festival, the Universitário da Música Popular Brasileira. From corner to corner (with César Costa Filho), it was defended by Clara Nunes; I know nothing of eternity (made with Sílvio da Silva), had the interpretation of Taiguara; and Mirante (with César Costa Filho), came in the voice of Maria Creuza. After more festivals, he sought new partners, such as guitarist Guinga, with whom he made Catavento and Girassol, Nítido and Obscuro and Baião de Lacan, among many others.

The last two decades have been one of little interaction between Aldir Blanc and the world that did not interest him. More and more, interviewing him became an unlikely, almost impossible mission, preferring e-mail to personal or telephone contact. A recluse, it was as if Aldir was fed up with offering flowers to the desert, reminiscent of a character from filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Pointing to a poet with crossed arms, one man says to the other: “Look, that is one of the greatest poets of this century.” “Really, and can I talk to him?” “No, he doesn’t write or speak anymore. For some time now, he thinks that the world no longer deserves the

