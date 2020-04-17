With these data you can know if your locality will resume public activities until May 30 or May 17.

The Ministry of Health reported that until this Thursday, May 16, there are 6,297 cases of Covid-19 registered in 485 municipalities (25 more than yesterday).

On Thursday morning, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, presented a classification of municipalities in three categories: red for those who record transmission, yellow for residents of municipalities with transmission and green for case-free.

Here you can check which classification your municipality falls under:

If your municipality appears in RED, the National Day of Healthy Distance will last until May 30, for which it will begin to resume public activities in a phased manner until June 1.

If your municipality does not have confirmed cases but is a neighbor of one in RED then it must be classified as YELLOW.

Only communities that are free of cases and are not neighbors of municipalities in RED They will resume their activities on May 17.

These measures will apply unless the pandemic cannot be controlled with the measures of the National Day of Healthy Distance.

Map presented at the morning conference on Thursday April 16:

HOW TO READ THE RATE FOR EACH 100 THOUSAND INHABITANTS?

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the average rate is 4.92 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are Baja California Sur (with 20.62) and Mexico City (with 20.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 4.92 means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.