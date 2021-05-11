Wrexham College will train students to be electric car mechanics

05/11/2021 at 9:33 AM CEST

A university will begin training a new generation of mechanics of electric and hybrid cars in what he described as a “revolution”. Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road campus in Wrexham will teach students how to service and repair the ever-growing fleet of greener vehicles starting in September. According to the RAC, only 5% of 202,000 UK vehicle technicians They are qualified to work on electric cars.

Course tutor Alex Woodward said the motor industry “will need to be prepared.” “As with a gasoline or diesel car, when the warranty runs out, motorists will look to take their vehicle to an independent repair shop,” he added. “They are not currently in a position to do the job.”There are 239,000 electric vehicles and around 900,000 hybrid vehicles on UK roads and the numbers will rise as the auto industry moves towards zero-emission travel by 2030 and sales of new petrol or diesel cars are banned.