Wrestling: Fun facts about the Aguayo Dog’s son 5 years after his death

This March 21, 2020, are met five years since the Son of the Aguayo Dog He left this world and that is why he is remembered with some curious information that perhaps you did not know about him.

Unfortunately for sport and especially for the world of wrestling, Pedro Aguayo Ramírez died after a fight; However, he is fondly remembered because outside the ring, he was a great human being and stood out for always supporting young talents.

Although it was a tragic death, the leader of “The Dogs of Evil”, he left life in the ring, because it must be remembered that he lived his last moments doing what he liked the most.

However, there is a very curious fact, because the day of its debut as a professional wrestler, was accompanied by Rey Mysterio Jr., the same one who fought against him that fateful night. Did you know?

The “Perito” Aguayo, unlike many fighters in Mexico, he is not from the CMLL, he was formed in the ranks of the AAA and later he went to the Council, something that is normally the other way around.

Another fact that perhaps you did not know or do not remember, is that on one occasion, the “Dog” Aguayo, sir and son, bet their hair on the Dynamite Brothers, a fight that took place at the event “Tribute to Two Legends”, the “Canes” family defeated their opponents.

Featured as one of the most beloved and hated rude in the history of the wrestling in Mexico, one of the most important moments, was when he rejected the trophy “Silver Legend”.

The Son of the Aguayo Dog destroyed the trophy after winning it and thus remained one of the most remembered moments.

Finally, the child interview. When I was just an infant, Pedro Aguayo Jr, offered a few words with the hope of being a professional wrestler. At that time I already practiced Olympic wrestling. A moment that is recorded for all the followers of the “Perros del Mal” and lovers of the Mexican pancracy.

