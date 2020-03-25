Wrestling events affected by the Coronavirus

COVID 19 has changed the calendar of events of WWE and the rest of professional wrestling companies. Here we tell you how the situation is in the world of wrestling.

WWE

WWE has already recorded Wrestlemania 36, ​​which will be broadcast in two nights and delayed. This week the details will be finalized and different endings will be recorded to see which one is finally broadcast and thus avoid spoilers. In addition, the company is making the recordings of RAW, NXT and SmackDown to air soon and has canceled Live Shows in the United States. WWE canceled the South African tour as well. The WWE Backstage program has been canceled indefinitely.

We are waiting for the announcement of the suspension of WWE Madrid 2020.

WrestleCon 2020

After the change of venue of WWE Wrestlemania 36 WrestleCon announced its suspension. This event is nourished by the WWE fans that fill the cities where Wrestlemania takes place, and there would be no point in making either the convention or the super show.

AEW

Tony Khan’s company has canceled the Blood & Guts match that was to take place at AEW Dynamite next week. In addition, the shows will be held behind closed doors.

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has canceled PPV Revellion 2020 due to coronavirus. The company has decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus.

Mexican Wrestling

Mexican wrestling has suffered a heavy blow. Dozens of independent functions have been canceled and others such as the IWRG in the Naucalpan Arena have been held behind closed doors.

The Rey de Reyes de Lucha Libre AAA event, which was scheduled for March 21 in Mérida, has also been postponed, as well as different dates of the “we are born to fight” tour.

The CMLL has canceled the tribute to two legends and the cancellation of most of the functions is expected for at least a month.

Japanese Wrestling (Puroresu)

Puroresu has also been affected by the coronavirus. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the cancellation of the Sakura Genesis event the first Road to Dontaku show scheduled for April 11. The company has been protecting itself for weeks, giving the press conferences behind closed doors and canceling the autograph signatures.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events: