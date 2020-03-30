WWE Performance Center

Today we tell you everything you need to know about the WWE Performance Center, WWE training center and headquarters of Wrestlemania 36.

For the first time, Wrestlemania, will be held as a two-night event that will air from multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 through WWE Network and by pay-per-view.

The two-night pop culture extravagance master of ceremonies will be three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. And only essential WWE staff will be on set during closed-door production of Wrestlemania

Everything you didn’t know about the WWE Training Center

The WWE Performance Center opened in Orlando, Florida, in 2013 and is currently the training center for the next generation of WWE Superstars. The facilities are state-of-the-art and have been designed to develop the most complete athletes on and off the screen, offering them the opportunity to learn with a world-class training team while they pursue their dream of becoming WWE Superstars.

At over 2,400 square meters (26,000 square feet), the Performance Center has seven training rings, a world-class strength and conditioning program, editing and production suites, and healthcare, all under one roof, with the in order to become a complete wrestling school.

A resplendent show ring equipped with theatrical lighting is the centerpiece of the Performance Center along with six other rings housed on-site, making it a perfect training space for all talents to sharpen their skills at the hands of a coaching staff headed by former WWE Superstars like Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels.

Performing in WWE requires a combination of great physical strength and great agility, so the Performance Center has a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning room that allows daily training sessions. Superstars are coached by former NFL coach and Harvard graduate Sean Hayes, who is responsible for creating impressive physiques that maximize the potential of every athlete by protecting them from injury.

WWE Performance Center Figures

More than 2,400 square meters (26,000 square feet)

More than 1,100 m2 (12,000 square feet) of training rooms

More than 500 m2 (5,500 square feet) of strength and conditioning rooms

A team of elite coaches who together offer over 300 years of experience

6 training rings and 1 fully equipped ring for shows

80% of WWE Superstars who are active have emerged from this development system

Nearly 60% of WWE talent from NXT, NXT UK, and the WWE Performance Center comes from outside the United States, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Ireland, United Kingdom, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, and many others. countries

In January 2019, the WWE Performance Center in the UK opened, a 17,000-square-foot (1,500-m2) facility that includes two training rings, the world’s best strength and conditioning equipment and a highly content-creating infrastructure. versatile.

While 1,100 m2 of the 2,400 m2 of space (12,000 of the 26,000 square feet) is dedicated to in-ring performance and training, the Performance Center’s goal is to produce talents who are Superstars and not just elite fighters. A private room allows athletes to practice their techniques on camera and refine their character to produce the most exciting and credible promotions WWE is famous for.

One of the WWE Performance Center’s primary goals is to find, nurture, and build the world’s best sports artists with success stories, including current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and to United States Champion Andrade.

Other WWE Superstars who have passed through the Performance Center before making their mark on television screens are Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks and many more. .

