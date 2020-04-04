The Wrestlemania It is the most important event of the WWE, where the great struggles have a date, this year Orlando It was the place that had been chosen to carry out the event, however the pandemic of Coronavirus put out sleep.

In interview Jeff Jarrett, ex-star of the WWE noted that the wrestling company of U.S He already plans to take his maximum event out of the country, pointing to Mexico as the maximum bet for the future.

One of the places that would be on the minds of the people of the WWE would be the majestic Aztec stadiumThey plan to make the event a success.

Would you like to see a Wrestlemania in Mexico?

