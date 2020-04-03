Wrestlemania 36 will be the last PPV of WWE

Wrestlemania 36 will be the last PPV of WWE. The company cancels all its pay-per-view events through COVID 19.

The WWE calendar will be heavily affected by the coronavirus. The company has announced that all the PPV´s after Wrestlemania 36 are canceled. The situation of COVID19 is very serious, and it seems that the low forecast of the country will worsen the situation in the coming weeks.

The United States is already the country in the world with the most affected by the disease and a significant increase is expected in the coming weeks. It will be a long time before sporting events can once again have an audience in the stands.

Money in the Bank canceled

During a meeting of the board of directors WWE decided to cancel all future PPVs. The first of them will be Money in The Bank 2020, scheduled to take place on May 10, 2020 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. At this time WWE hopes to be able to carry out the event in the final stretch of the year, replacing one of the fall PPVs.

WWE Money in the Bank could change the date

It is not yet known when WWE will produce its PPVs again, although the date that the managers manage is not before SummerSlam. The show will take place on August 20 at the TD Garden in Boston and it could replace Wrestlemania this year as the big annual sports entertainment party.

