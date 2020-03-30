The two-day duration of Wrestlemania 36 has been announced. According to WWE Network, the company has already decided on the duration of the two shows.

Wrestlemania 36 two-day duration announced

WWE Network has already announced the duration of Wrestlemania shows next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. The duration of each night will be three hours and fifteen minutes, which will make us a total of Wrestlemania of six and a half hours.

We must say that putting the two days together we will have a Wrestlemania longer than the previous ones since in these six and a half hours the Kick Off is not counted that will last one hour each day, which would make a total of eight hours and measure exceeding the more than 7 hours with Kick Off that lasted last year’s edition in New York.

So and with this information we can confirm that both shows of Wrestlemania will start at 6 PM Eastern Time with the Kick Off and will last until 10:15 PM. This in Spain time would be start at 00 AM and end at 4:15 AM both days.

Soon we will put the schedules for the rest of the world as we usually do. As we already told you, it is assumed that Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch could close the show on Saturday and in principle Goldberg vs Roman Reings was going to close the show on Sunday but now we cannot know how this will turn out.

