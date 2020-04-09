WrestleMania 36: The event of the year

Women’s Division

There were not many changes regarding women in terms of titles. The only ones who managed to win it in the great event were Alexa and Nikki who took it from Asuka and Kairi. At the start of the event, on the first night with the pressure on, they could handle everything.

For her part, Becky was able to win the big favorite in the fight. Which places her as the best woman in the company, winning over all the best. His year of reign has come, he has shown as his regularity is strong enough to demonstrate that he is strong enough to maintain his championship.

Bayley look for the same path. She has managed to beat all of her Blue Mark opponents. Of course with Sasha’s help to make her victory that much easier. Unless her great friend betrays her, she looks like her reign as champion is going to be a long one.

For her part, Charlotte was able to break another record in her career, taking the victory against NXT champion Rhea. This represents an uncertain future for The Queen since you will have to face new opponents in a scenario where it has been a long time since you stepped on it.

Otis takes Wrestlemania 36 gold

We are all Otis. It is one of the great realities that we can all think of. After being humiliated by Ziggler on several occasions, it was time to demonstrate what really matters and to be able to demonstrate your face in a ruthless way. Otis’ individual career is fired, without neglecting Tucker.

KO is the new Messiah

He stole the show, literally. He carried out one of the moves of the night being able to beat a Rollins who left his streak this year at 0. His great enemy could with him in every possible way. Whether in high flights or the most spectacular moves in the ring.

One of the great rivalries of the red brand ends. Where Rollins will have to rethink his future in the company and KO will be able to aspire to something big, after beating one of the largest in the industry at Wrestlemania 36. With his stun machine anyone should be alert because it is not known where to shoot.

Sami withholds against Bryan

It is news, no one could think that he could retain before the man of Yes! that he had achieved so many miracles in events of this nature. With the help of his great friends everything could be easier for him. Neither Drew Gulak could do anything to make Zayn win.

Paired champions retain

Both the blue and red brands were able to retain the championships. The aspirants were unable to achieve their great aspirations in combat. Their wishes were frustrated by their way of defending and the luck they had at the indicated moments in the fight.

Braun sweeps Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36

It seems unbelievable everything that has happened with the Universal championship these two months. The Fiend is sacrificed by Goldberg to crown Roman. That in the end does not participate in the fight, which means a radical change of plans so that someone else takes his place and can win the championship.

The chosen one was Strowman. Many times he has deserved it, and now being able to achieve it is a very important gesture for his career, it means continuing to demonstrate his mastery but defending the most important thing of the blue brand. Which is going to give him a lot of publicity and fame. What it takes to win such an important title.

Drew keeps his promise

Be the champion of the red mark, accomplished. With all of the law. His Claymore kick was able to slow down the arduous attack of the Incarnate Beast, Although he used his most significant movements, he did not stop the new champion’s nervous impulses.

I warned at the time that one day I would have to win the championship between eyebrows and that’s how he has done. Paul was again wrong in his prediction of the winner of the fight. Something that leaves him in a compromised situation, with Brock losing the championship again in the great event.

