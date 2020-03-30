Jim Ross thinks that WrestleMania 36 should have been canceled.

Jim Ross recently spoke about the great event of WrestleMania 36 and has stated that it should not be carried out due to the events of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross has appeared in the Wrestling Observer Radio to promote his new book, “Under The Black Hat”. Jim Ross is one of the many members of the WWE Hall Of Fame and has been a commentator on the most important moments in the history of Wrestlemania. Since its debut for the company in WrestleMania IX until his most recent narration in WrestleMania 34 to comment on the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

We leave you with the opinion of Jim Ross regarding the celebration of WrestleMania 36:

He would have waited until he could have held it in an arena or stadium. Also the celebration would have made it bigger by being back, America would be back, the virus is gone and we are going to celebrate WrestleMania. But there is a problem with that, which has already been, I am sure of it, and it is money. And due to the uncertainty of the virus we do not know what date it will be possible for WrestleMania to take place in a stadium.

So I don’t know if my suggestion is good or whatever, but I can tell you it would be so easy to replicate the amazing enthusiasm, anticipation and excitement of celebrating well. Wrestlemania. Holding it in an empty arena is fine to keep the schedule active, but it doesn’t work as well to work because the adrenaline rush from the fans isn’t there and not anything that can match that factor.

