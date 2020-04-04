Wrestlemania 36 KickOff live coverage. It starts the weekend of Wrestlemania 36 and does it with the Kick Off of the first night from 00H.

The program begins with a review of the matches that we will see in the Wrestlemania program this weekend by Corey Graves and Peter Rosemberg

They show us a video about the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins and they tell us the reasons that have led them to this rivalry and Graves and Rosemberg give us their favorites for combat.

Now the rivalry between Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors and current champions of the titles of female couples, and the couple formed by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross that they are the previous champions in pairs and that they want to recover the titles.

Now there is talk of the combat between Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg for the Universal title and it is confirmed that the match will take place in tonight’s edition of Wrestlemania.

The next match to go over is the match for the SmackDown tag team titles in a triple threat match between John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso. They announce the cancellation of The Miz but that we will also have the stair fight that had been announced to us.

We continue reviewing matches that we will see today and talk about the Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn match for the Intercontinental title. Then we move on to the first Kick Off match.

Cesaro vs Drew Gulak

The combat has begun being dominated by Cesaro until Drew Gulak He has sent him to ringside and there he has sent him against the stairs to the ring on two occasions, which has made Gulak seem to have the fight controlled.

After returning to the ring, Cesaro has reacted and at one point in the fight he has thrown Gulak against the corner where the referee was precisely, Gulak has stopped and on the way back he has found a European uppercut and then an inverted helicopter that has given him the victory to Cesaro on behalf of three.

After the return to the studio, a review is made of tomorrow’s matches in Wrestlemania with Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena, Smackdown Women’s Title and NXT Women’s Title, also Aleister Black vs. Lashley, RAW Tag Team Titles, Edge vs. Randy Orton, and Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler match. They end up talking about the Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre match that will be the main event of the night.

Now we talk about the combat of Baron Corbin vs Elias, and we see footage of Baron Corbin’s attack on Elias two weeks ago on SmackDown. After an interview with Baron Corbin where he sings a horrible song to us, we see images of the main event of Wrestlemania 35.

A review of the rivalry between Shayna Baszler and Bekcy Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title, where we can see Shayna’s attack on Becky Lynch and also Shayna Baszler’s victory in the Elimination Chamber match.

We pass some images of the Backstage program with Renee Young asking Booker T and Mark Henry about the fight for the RAW women’s title.

Before the end of the program, a review of tonight’s billboard is made and the Boneyard match between The Undertaker against AJ Styles is discussed. With this fight Graves and Rosemberg say goodbye and we go to Wrestlemania!

