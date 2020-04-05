Wrestlemania 36 KickOff live coverage. It starts on the second day of the Wrestlemania 36 weekend and it does it with the Kick Off starting at 00H.

Wrestlemania 36 KickOff live coverage

The second night of Wrestlemania 36 begins with the KickOff and, as in the previous night, Corey Graves and Pete Rosemberg make a review of the card at night, and we go on to analyze the most outstanding matches.

The first fight we reviewed in the Firefly Fun House between John Cena against The Fiend, with a video where we see how this rivalry has been.

The second combat to review is SmackDown Women’s Title Match where it is reviewed that it will be a difficult night for Bayley since not only does she have an opponent but she has four tonight and that all of them will want to be champions despite the fact that Sasha Banks is friends with Bayley.

We continue with the female bouts, and now we go to the NXT title where Rhea Ripley will defend the title tonight against Charlotte FlairWe must remember that she was the winner of the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble.

They show us a promo for the RAW tag team champions, Street Profits talking about Wrestlemania while in the studio Graves and Rosemberg talk about their fight tonight with the titles at stake against Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

Now they show us a video with the highlights of night one of Wrestlemania 36 held last night. Graves talks about last night’s results with Braun Strowman’s victory, as he retained the title Becky Lynch and The Undertaker’s victory in the Boneyard Match.

Let’s go to the fight of the night

Natalya vs Liv Morgan

Entertaining match between both fighters where we have been able to see the debut in a single match of Liv Morgan in Wrestlemania and despite the fact that the match has had its comings and goings with several moments of control by Natalya, it was finally Liv Morgan who he has led the victory after a packet exchange and where Liv Morgan on her second attempt has surprised Natalya with the count of three and has taken the victory.

After the fight, a review is made of everything that has happened with Otis and Mandy Rose that has led us to a fight tonight between Otis and Dolph Ziggler after Sonya Deville got in the way

Now the return of Edge and his rivalry until he reaches tonight’s Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton. We see a segment of the Backstage show with Renee Young, Booker T and Christian talking about Edge’s match against Randy Orton.

Before finishing the KickOff, Graves and Rosemberg talk about the combat of Aleister Black against Lashley and the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend.

Finally, they review what will be the main event of this second night of Wrestlemania 36 and it is the fight for the WWE title where Brock Lesnar will face Drew McIntyre.

From here, we leave you with the coverage of the second night of Wrestlemania 36 at Planeta Wrestling.

