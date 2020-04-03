Shayna Baszler: Wrestlemania 36 is what the world needs right now. The fighter said it is a way for people to be distracted during confinement.

Shayna Baszler: Wrestlemania 36 is what the world needs right now

The challenger for the RAW women’s title, Shayna Baszler recently spoke about what is happening in the world these days and also about the convenience of celebrate Wrestlemania 36 even if it’s without an audience.

When asked about the fighter, Shayna answered the following:

It changes in the way we approach it out of necessity, there are not the 80,000 people and that great aura that surrounds a Wrestlemania. For anyone who is in business and this is their dream, it will not be complete without the public. All fighters feed on the heat of the public and that is rare. But on the other hand it is a way to work ourselves on how to get the best out of the public that sees us at home

Also Shayna He also said that this will make them more creative when preparing the matches and that some entertainment is needed for the world at the moment.

After it was announced and you took it on emotionally, new doors were opened for creativity to carry out combat. Wrestlemania is usually quite closed and leaves you very little room to create. This has allowed us to work in a different way and I really believe that is what the world needs.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.