WrestleMania 36 it’s just around the corner and if you don’t know what are the struggles there will be, don’t worry Here we tell you the complete billboard of the great event.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

DOES JOHN CENA SEE ROMAN REIGNS AS HIS SUCCESSOR?

Although the call “Showcase of the Immortals” will be held without an audience, It is still very attractive for all the show that can be seen at the Performance Center.

THIS IS THE COMPLETE BILLBOARD OF WRESTLEMANIA 36

– WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

– WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. ?

– NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

– Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

– Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

– Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

– Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

– Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

– SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

– Elias vs. King Corbin.

– Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

– Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

– Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Show player