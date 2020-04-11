WrestleMania 36: A Movie Reality

Undertaker buries The OC at Wrestlemania 36

The Wrestlemania 36 match in which it was changed to a more gloomy landscape within the fight. The fight is located on a ranch, where it has been recorded. Not having been live, they were able to make better special effects making it look like a whole movie. As for the fight we have seen everything.

The resignation of both, when each took the opportunity to make clear what they thought of the other. We can add the cockiness of both when they were winners. And finally, deadly forgiveness to Aj. Undertaker was the first to fall into the grave, but he suddenly came out of it to attack Aj from behind.

Gallows and Anderson were the collateral damage from the fight. Gallows was thrown into the void from the roof, and Anderson received a pedigree that left him out of combat. For the first time in a long time, we were seeing The American Badass character again in WWE.

Undertaker desperately needed a good fight, after the blunder with Goldberg. So he returned to the company, and his status returned. He has beaten Aj, one of the stars in the company. Now you will have time to rest, and reflect on who your next victim will be.

Edge cries from exhaustion at Wrestlemania 36

They were the two most significant aspects of the fight. The first, Edge’s tears after his return and beating his friend Orton. It was his return after 9 years and he needed such a victory to give credibility in your new career upswing.

Without a doubt, they have made us a pretty good visit throughout the Performance Center. What if they hit the paintings in the hallways, chairs, literally with everything they found on their way. They both knew that having such a victory meant showing who was the best.

Edge knew how to play his cards and bet everything on the winning horse. After taking an RKO and several of Orton’s deadliest punches, he knew how to hold on for the win. In the end, hitting Orton with his own medicine meant putting his career at risk. But he applied the blow to him and after taking the victory he lay down beside him excited to be able to thank him for everything he has done for him, and the great combat they have given us.

Dinner returns to its beginnings

The match between Wyatt and Cena was somewhat out of the ordinary. Not even Titus, the new host, could believe what he had seen. Apparently, the fight in the house of the fireflies cost Cena the fight. The fight psychologically, has meant a total beating from Wyatt to Cena.

Wyatt entered dinner head, without he could avoid it. The best moments, Cena’s entry on the nWo, with the belt, and Wyatt’s great presentation. And the other, the Ruthless Agression. The start of the dinner race, like an iconic moment at the beginning of his career.

In closing, the moment when The Fiend attacks Cena from behind, after returning to himself. He has received many emotions, with the return of Wyatt’s most charismatic facet. The one who made the count of three was Wyatt, at the moment that his demon was on top of Cena.

This victory represents a step forward for Wyatt to conquer the most important of the brand, such as the Uniersal Championship. Now, with his victory against the best of the entire company such as Cena. It is time to take a turn and focus on the strongest man in the brand.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!