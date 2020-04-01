Wrestlemania 34 on GOAL

The WWE Universe in Spain has managed to get the television network GOL to broadcast Wrestlemania 34 open. The chain will fulfill the promise it made to Planeta Wrestling and its followers through Twitter.

After the broadcast of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on GOL, the network challenged us to reach 3,000 RT to broadcast Wrestlemania 34 this weekend. Thanks to the support of our followers and the WWE Universe in Spain we have reached the goal.

If this tweet reaches 3000 RT we make it possible 🙏😜 #WWEenGOL https://t.co/633CmlVsHn

– GOL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) March 29, 2020

Gol has confirmed that next Saturday, April 4, it will broadcast WWE WrestleMania 34 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WWE Wrestlemania 36 card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

The Miz will not be at the event

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Bobby Lashley will not be at the event

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group