A breaking news has been announced on the social network of Twitter by the official account of the Spanish television channel GOAL. On Sunday, March 29, GOL will broadcast at 16:00, WrestleMania 33 in Spanish.

This would be great news for fans of WWE in Spain. Currently, the shows of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown we could enjoy it from the television channel in MEGA. We already saw with the movement of NEOX to MEGA in Atresmedia as we managed to obtain the retransmission of the weekly episodes completely, since previously we could only enjoy the international version of 1 hour.

So far, there is no more programming announced about WWE for GOL Television, alone WrestleMania 33 during this weekend. It should also be noted that this would not have been the first time to see the broadcast WWE in GOAL. We remember that GOAL had the opportunity to provide the Bottom Line, Experience and Afterburn 2 years ago. For those who did not have the opportunity to enjoy these shows, they were summaries of the weekly programs of WWE, where the highlights of the week were displayed.

We leave you with the tweet where the official announcement of the broadcast of WrestleMania 33 in GOAL:

As we have previously mentioned, at the moment there is no more information about future programming schedules, nor any more announced events. Also to the latter is added the type of contract that has GOAL with WWE and the state of Atresmedia. we hope that GOAL bring us more quality programming like this on wrestling and wrestling in the coming months.

Would you like GOL to become the main WWE network in Spain?

