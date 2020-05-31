Starting Monday, the World Rally teams can return to activity on the ground. The venues have been working for some time, assembling new cars, manufacturing spare parts, reviewing auxiliary equipment – vans and service trucks, reconnaissance cars – but this Monday the pilots can begin their field tests, tests.

Surely everyone is eager to take the wheel again and rediscover sensations, awaken muscles and lethargic reflexes. The variety of situations they face, even in the same section, makes improvisation skills key and detracts from simulator training, at least compared to circuit disciplines.

However, the way of doing tests has changed. Instead of 42 annual test days, only 3 days per expensive European rally. Instead of allowing pilots to alternate behind the wheel, there can only be one pilot per day.

It is not what the FIA ​​wanted, as it wanted a more drastic reduction and further extend the test ban period. But the teams and drivers believe they have been idle for too long and do not want to prolong the ‘inaction’.

In any case, the reduction in test days is significant, 50% more than expected since the championship races to be held in Europe were in theory seven. That would have meant 21 days of testing instead of 42.

How will teams react? It is true that this means significant money savings, but perhaps some choose to take advantage of what has been “made the law, made the trap.”

For example, having their drivers race in tests that the WRC admits even if they are not in the World Cup. It is something that has already been done on several occasions last year and that was criticized, but it is interesting because it allows for a ‘test in real conditions’ on the one hand and on the other to support the image in a certain country.

Or do tests, even contest some tests with R5 cars, which is not prohibited. And both M-Sport, the Malcolm Wilson team that defends the official colors of Ford, and Toyota have private test tracks, as Ferrari once used in Fiorano. It is not very clear if the “shakedown” on the home court count in this figure.

