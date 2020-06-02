The virtual WRC contest is in its fifth season

The GR Yaris ‘hides’ a 1.6 turbo engine with 261 horsepower

The champion of the fifth season of the Esports WRC championship will receive a Toyota GR Yaris as a prize, thanks to a collaboration agreement reached between Toyota Gazoo Racing and the publisher of the WRC8 video game, Nacon.

The Japanese firm has become a new sponsor of this virtual contest, which includes promotions in relation to the WRC8 and WRC9 video games –which will go on sale on September 3–, in addition to the prize for the winner.

In this fifth season, thousands of ‘simracers’ have gathered in the official game of the World Rally Championship to fight to enter the grand final. So far, seven of the eleven qualifying tests have been held.

But, starting today, the participants will not only run for the prestige of being the best virtual rally driver in the world, but also for receiving a succulent prize in the form of a car: a Toyota GR Yaris!

The GR Yaris is the most radical model in the new Yaris range. Developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing in collaboration with Tommi Mäkinen Racing, it smells like competition from its inception and will, in fact, be the foundation of Toyota’s new WRC for 2021.

A 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine with turbocharger awaits in its womb, offering 261 horsepower and 360 Newton meters of maximum torque. In addition, thanks to the GR-FOUR intelligent all-wheel drive system, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in less than 5.5 seconds.

Oliver Ciesla, CEO of WRC Promoter:

“As physical events have been affected by recent circumstances, Esports are, now more than ever, a way for our fans to experience the thrill of motorsports competition even more intensely. The Esports WRC Championship has grown Much in the past five years to become one of the leading virtual motorsports competitions. We are pleased to welcome the enthusiastic participation of Toyota Gazoo Racing, a WRC maker, in the tournament. ”

Andrea Carlucci, Director of Product Management and Marketing at TME:

“It is a pleasure for us to collaborate with Esports WRC to bring the excitement of rallies to more fans around the world. As one of the cornerstones of Toyota Gazoo Racing, electronic motorsports are essential to help us bring motorsport and sports vehicles to more people, and to nurture a new generation of motor lovers around the world. With the growing interest around eSports, and our largest sports car offering, we look forward to working closely with our partners to bring value and exciting products from our brand to more consumers and fans. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.