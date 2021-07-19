WRC 2021 Rallies: Prodigioso Rovanpera

It has everything in the face to make history. One more time. His initial triumph in the World Championship, which he has been brooding since he was promoted to a WRC in Monte Carlo last year, was a matter of hours. Nothing went wrong and Kalle Rovanper succeeded in Estonia, in front of crowds of compatriots who had crossed from the other side of the Baltic to witness a tremendous moment in the immaculate career of the boy from Jyvskyl. At 20 years old, he is the most precocious pilot of all time in almost everything concerning this little world, which, sooner or later, he will end up making fully his own.

It is, in its own right, the most prodigious child prodigy the sport has ever known. An appellation that he has earned by himself, by virtue of the dazzling talent, the astonishing rennet and maturity that has been revealed step by step, since Harri, his father (a Seat and Peugeot driver in Sainz’s time), raised it. for the first time to a rally car when it was barely a foot off the ground. The prologue of a prophecy that originated at the end of the last decade, which today the good Kalle Rovanper has already fully fulfilled. The Max Verstappen of rallying; as such, a singular, genuine, record-breaking rider.

He still has barely a dozen performances behind the wheel of a WRC, and is already the most precocious in almost everything concerning this specialty: the youngest rookie – 11 years old, in a rallysprint also in Estonia, coincidentally-; the youngest official driver ever known – at the age of 17, when he signed for Skoda-; the youngest also to get on an absolute podium -in the Rally Sweden last year, with 19-; the youngest World Championship leader – at 20, after last February’s Arctic Rally -; and now also the youngest to win a World Rally, at the same age.

A record that belonged for almost three decades to his ill-fated countryman from Jyvskyl, the young Henri Toivonen – the 24-year-old winner of England’s 1980 RAC – and which passed into the hands of what is now Kalle’s boss in the Toyota team, Jari-Matti Latvala, Timo Jouhki’s protégé, like the boy, and 22-year-old winner of the 2008 Rally Sweden, as soon as he promoted the Ford first team.