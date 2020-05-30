Developer KillPixel Games has joined forces with publishers 1C Entertainment and 3D Realms, the latter known for being the creator of famous titles such as Duke Nukem 3D, Prey or Max Payne, to move forward Wrath Aeon of Ruin, a horror and fantasy themed first person shooter of very dark tones, following a bit of the necromancy of the Quake saga, which will make our hair stand a little on end at times. Although it came out at the end of last year on PC, at least in early access, it still has a bit left to make the jump to the hybrid console eShop, specifically the companies involved estimate that by February 2021 it will be when it will make the jump, for what is still a bit to wait, at least the consolation of being able to see it in motion in the following presentation trailer:

You are not of this world. You were shipwrecked in a sea older than time and ended up on the shores of a dying world. From the all-consuming darkness emerges a figure dressed in white, a guide for lost souls, who entrusts you with the task of hunting down the guardians of the old world. You must venture into this dark world, explore ancient ruins, reveal forgotten secrets and face the horrors that lie in wait.

WRATH is inspired by the technology of Quake 1 and has the essence of the most popular shooting games of the 90s. WRATH uses timeless elements from classic titles like DOOM, QUAKE, DUKE NUKEM 3D, BLOOD, UNREAL and HEXEN and adapts them to the 21st century.

Equip yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and an inventory of mystical artifacts, and smash through ancient crypts, submerged ruins, corrupt temples, and living forests to kill your adversaries. But never underestimate them, because they outnumber you in strength and in numbers. You will have to fine-tune both your sword and your mind if you want to survive the dangers that await you.