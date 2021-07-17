Wrapped in glitters Belinda said goodbye and opened her skirt | Instagram

The singer of Spanish origin, Belinda, said goodbye to her judge’s chair in one of the last editions of The voice In which she participated, wrapped in a long shiny outfit, and with very high heels, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, appears in a photo that circulates on Twitter making a show of charms.

In a combined choice, Belinda appears in a snapshot in which she wears a gray and black outfit with a belt that marks her silhouette in the waist area.

The singer and television actress, Belinda, who is presumed to be a little over 30 years old, appears next to the chair he occupied during one of his last appearances as a coach in the last edition of “The Senior Voice“.

With a very conservative garment, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, covered a large part of her arms in a gray upholstered blouse which was divided with a belt and a black skirt that fell from that area to the floor.

On the other hand, singer, model and actress, It showed a little skin in the lower area where it revealed one of its legs after the large opening that the piece carried.

If something characterizes “Beli”, it is her love for glitter, which could be seen was inevitable in several of her emblematic outfits.

The compliments for the artist were not lacking in the publication and among many of the messages that highlighted her beauty, they also congratulated her on the news of her engagement.

Bel … there is a need to be so BEAUTIFUL ..! I LOVE YOU TO INFINITY! From Argentina..

Congratulations @belindapop, for your commitment, all the best for both of you.

Beautiful congratulations future wife of King Nodal, you deserve everything beautiful Beli, you found yourself the best man, your prince who takes care of you and supports you. God bless your love Nodeli forever, it was read in some of the various messages.

The fiancee of Christian nodalShe kept everyone expectation since she always managed to surprise with her creativity when it came to dressing and she could easily go from being a more reserved woman to the most daring or with very rocker looks.

It also happened with her hair, since during several programs in a row she showed from a look with long pink hair, to a bob with various effects to which she also added various accessories that combined and added an original touch to her looks.

Due to her outstanding career, Belinda Peregrín, has earned the title as “Latin Princess of Pop“, but his beginnings in this career were preceded by his debut in children’s novels such as” Complices to the rescue “,” Friends x Always “or” Aventuras en el tiempo “.

Now, apart from his career in music, Peregrín Schüll has also collaborated in many more projects such as a Netflix series that he recorded in Barcelona, ​​Spain: “Welcome to Eden” that marked his return to the world of acting.

On the other hand, the also businesswoman, owner of a new brand of products that contribute to the beauty of women, “Wonu”, her collagen brand that she advertises from her Instagram account where she has also shared her work in various campaigns advertising.

The future wife of the Mexican regional, who got engaged last May, has continued with something she loves to do, modeling for the cameras.

The sister of one of the recently launched political candidates, Ignacio Peregrín, Belinda, has headed the cover of many publications related to the world of fashion and glamor.

He has headed the image of various magazines such as Hello !, Elle, Esquire, Glamor, Vogue, and it was in the last of them that he was shown with much less clothing.

With what incidentally served to silence the rumors, derived after the announcement of their commitment to the Sonoran, this after the couple, known as the “Nodeli” shared the moment in which the “princess of pop” said yes to the marriage petition.