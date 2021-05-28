Wrapped in a net, Livia Brito became prey to the gazes Instagram

The possessor of fine and delicate curves, the actress Livia Brito, once again became a captive of all eyes after appearing in a new session that wrapped her in a mesh of net.

Like a mermaid Livia Brito, she looks trapped for the dream of all her followers who really enjoyed seeing her in three new photographs that “TV actress“he shared on his Instagram account.

Showing only the upper part of a set, the charms of the “Cuban” wore under a two-piece beach set of which only the upper part was shown, on which she placed a garment that revealed her white top and a lot of skin.

The beach is one of my favorite places. What is yours, my #BebesDeLuz? @ virela.mx #liviabrito #playa #arena #mar, it was read in one of the messages of one of the publications with the most likes of the remembered protagonist of La Piloto.

It is the 34-year-old artist, Livia Brito Pestana, originally from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, who makes the most of this season to escape to places where there is a beach, which she has revealed, really enjoys being in contact with the sea, and nature.

It was a session that consisted of three photographs that added several reactions and comments in which they complimented the future protagonist of “The soulless“.

It was this same scenario that once again inspired Livia Brito Pestana to take a series of snapshots that she decided to share with her beloved “aLIVIAnados” who immediately responded to the gesture by launching several compliments, particularly one of the photographs was one of the most liked same that added 250. 953 likes.

In the image, Livia Brito appears sitting in an armchair in which she wears the colorful mesh that seems to have captured her from the sea itself, the garment is just a complement that added a special touch to her light white beach outfit.

A white top that he wore underneath allowed part of the charms of the member of José Alberto’s production, “El Güero Castro”, to be seen, the co-star of José Ron in the next melodrama that is scheduled to premiere in the second half of this 2021.

Immediately, the reactions did not wait for the remembered interpreter of “Yolanda Cadena” in “La Piloto” and “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triunfo del amor”, where she acted alongside Victoria Ruffo, and other great figures, this being her first foray into the world of soap operas.

Divine my Livi, ‘But how beautiful you are’, ‘How beautiful !!’, ‘PRETTY WOMAN’, ‘La Yolanda Cadena’, ‘Also mine’, were some of the comments that can be seen in one of the publications.

A dignified moment to get the most out of it, which is why the native of Havana, Cuba captured her happiness in two more photographs, in one she appears reclining in a hammock from where she gave a smile to the camera reflecting a total fullness and a moment of relaxation.

While in the other photograph, a wooden door appears standing at his side on which Brito Pestana rests his hands while the pupil of his followers consents after his two white garments show a little more, captivating all his fans and “babies of light”.

Undoubtedly, the “youtuber” and “Tik Toker” try to star in more moments like these in the middle of the peaceful atmosphere of the beach in the middle of their recordings of the soap opera that will mark their return to the small screen.

The production in which he will also share scenes with great figures among some of the confirmed names of Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson; among others.