Wozniacki introduced her daughter to society

Caroline wozniacki, away from tennis for a while due to her retirement, she introduced her daughter Olivia, who was born on June 11, to society. “Family of three. Olivia Wozniacki Lee“The former Danish tennis player wrote on her Twitter account. Just the post was accompanied by a photo with her daughter and her husband David Lee, former star of the NBA, the most important basketball league in the world. The former number one world champion and Australian Open champion in 2018 had announced her pregnancy in February this year.