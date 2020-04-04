The weather girl took advantage of the sun to dive into the water and captivate with her charms

April 04, 2020

Yanet García became famous in 2015 when she was part of the television program “Gente Regia” of Televisa Monterrey, remember that she participated in the casting of Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León.

Today she is the girl of the time, she shivers on TV and social networks, she knows various curiosities that you would surely care a lot, and as a curious fact, we told you that before being a presenter and model she studied accounting.

The model and presenter has constantly received great criticism where they affirm that the exuberant rear is false, Yanet denies these accusations saying that all her attributes have been achieved with an arduous routine of exercises.

The girl is one of the most admired people in Mexico, that is why she accumulates with 9.5 million followers on Instagram and also always uploads photos on networks where she lets her beautiful figure be appreciated.

This time he posted a photo on his networks where he is submerged half-length in the sea, it reveals his prominent rear guard wearing a black swimsuit that has left more than one paralyzed.

.