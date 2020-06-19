WoW! announces the launch of two electric scooter, the Model 3 and the Model 4, whose design and practicality are the differentiating features compared to the competition: longer than usual and with the batteries in a lateral position. With powers of 3.9 kW and 4.73 kW, the first is approved as an electric moped and the second as an electric motorcycle. In both cases, autonomy is around the 100 kilometers, and the maximum speeds at which they can run from 45 km / h and 85 km / h respectively. the sale prices will be 3,720 euros and 4,750 euros (with 21% VAT included).

This startup based in the Italian region of Lombardy, founded in 2019, has emerged from confinement, to which this area of ​​the country has been subjected by the coronavirus, to announce the first two electric scooters that will hit the market on next fall. Thanks to the incorporation of four new shareholders, three Italians and one German, and an increase in its capital of 400,000 euros, the company has been able to complete the European approval (Euro 5) of its two electric scooters. The Model 4 is classified as L1e in the moped category while the Model 6 reaches the category L3e, that is, a motorcycle.

Design

According to Diego Gajani, CEO of WoW !, the two scooters they now present are characterized by “a modern, elegant and original design, capable of competing with the best gasoline scooters in terms of performance, comfort, size and price”. To achieve this, the designers have forgotten the conventions and have taken advantage of the possibilities offered by electrification to vary the position of the mechanical components.

The WoW! they seek to differentiate themselves by design and practicality.

The dimensions are greater than most electric scooters on the market which gives them an extra comfort: 2,007.20 mm in length, 725.42 mm in width and 1,167.65 mm in height, not counting the mirrors. The weight is 113 kilograms for Model 4 (93 kilograms without battery) and 119 kilograms for Model 6 (95 kilograms without batteries).

The seat is divided into two parts, front and rear, which open independently. Under the front seat is a compartment with a capacity of almost 55 liters that can accommodate two JET helmets. The compartment can be accessed through a fully electronic opening, integrated into the vehicle and operated by remote control or remote control.

What stands out the most is the position of the two batteries that can be transported, that are located on the sides of the back seat. They are removable, and can only be removed once it has been unlocked. Separating the seat into two different parts, with separate compartments for helmets and batteries, is more practical than the usual common trunk on almost all scooters.

The wheels are 16 inches which increases comfort when driving around the city, since they help to cushion the irregularities of the terrain, which are absorbed especially by the suspension of the front fork and the unique rear spring. The lighting system is made up of front and rear led lights.

Mechanics

In both cases the electric motor is in the central position, not on the rear wheel. This allows a better weight distribution, especially considering that the batteries are already located at the rear of the vehicle. Transmission from the engine to the wheel is via a toothed belt.

WoW! They have a central electric motor and transmission belt to distribute the weight.

The electric motor of the Model 4 It has a power of 3.9 kW, homologates a consumption according to the European standard cycle of 31.7 Wh / km and can reach a speed of 45 km / h. The the Model 6 It is 4.73 kW, its approved consumption of 42.8 Wh / km and the maximum speed it can reach is 85 km / h.

They can be powered by batteries of different capacities. In the case of Model 4: 32Ah and 2.2 kWh, 42Ah and 3.0 kWh or 48Ah and 3.4 kWh. For Model 6, 42Ah and 3.0 kWh or 48Ah and 3.4 kWh. With the 3 kWh battery, the Model 4 has a range of 106.7 km and Model 6 of 95.8 km. Recharging times range from three hours for the smallest battery to five hours for the largest battery. In addition, it includes a regenerative braking system that recovers energy from braking and decelerations.

It includes a button that allows the scooters to move in reverse and thus facilitate maneuvers with a vehicle of this size.

Batteries for WoW! they are removable and are located on the side of the seat.

Starting in autumn, the two models will be available in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. In the case of Model 4In Europe, the manufacturer’s selling price is 3,720 euros including 21% VAT (on its website the manufacturer indicates a price of 3,750 euros with a VAT of 22%). The Model 6 will be priced at 4,750 euros with 21% VAT included (In this case the manufacturer announces 4,790 euros with 22% VAT).