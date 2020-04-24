Every day we are supposed to be aware of the wonder that is the planet Earth and our place in its cycles and ecosystems. Somehow, due to the rhythm of daily life, economic, political and social problems; Most of society has neglected this issue. However, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of Earth Day reminds us of what we must recognize every day.

How does our activity affect Earth?How to reverse climate change and preserve Earth’s ecosystems?

While we reflect, NASA has given us some very incredible images – captured by its satellites – on how it has observed our planet from before the first Earth Day.

The images of the Earth: from 1968 to 2020

“On this Earth Day, as we physically separate out of necessity, we can still collectively appreciate the wonderful beauty of our planet and the extraordinary science that helps us understand how everything works. ” In this way, NASA receives us in the text dedicated especially to the 50th anniversary of this celebration.

And to celebrate – but also a reflection – from our homes, NASA published a video that brings together the images it has taken of the Earth … Since 1968!

NASA tour touches key moments for science such as the identification of the hole in the ozone layer – in 1983 – or ozone levels until 2019. The images also show us monitoring of hurricanes and changes in the ice sheets at the poles.

Our satellites have been observing the Earth since before the first # EarthDay. Your eyesight has sharpened over the years, allowing us to better analyze our planet as it changes over the years. pic.twitter.com/TjPwvLkaOW – NASA in Spanish (@NASA_es) April 21, 2020

Earth day at home

The 50th anniversary caught us in the middle of a pandemic, but it is worth remembering how this celebration was born:

In the 1970s, the activist Gaylord Nelson He obtained support for the United States government to create the Environmental Protection Agency.

With this action, Nelson also entered the date to create a common awareness on topics like overpopulation, pollution, biodiversity conservation and other environmental problems.

In addition to having these scrolls on the radar, the world adopted this date – April 22 – as the benchmark for recognizing and DO NOT forget that Earth is our home, our mother and creator of our history, or not?

Centuries ago, in 1790, the father of modern geology, James Hutton, described our planet as a superorganism. Why?

Hutton compared the water cycle to the pumping of blood through the human circulatory system. This vision inspired NASA., who decided to put together a commemorative image of the Lena River Delta as a reference to the human heart.