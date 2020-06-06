By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/05/2020 2:33 pm

The current situation in the United States is quite complicated. After the death of George Floyd, an African American killed in police custody, the fight against racism took to the streets of the country. In this way, several companies in the video game industry have decided to support these movements with messages of solidarity, donations to various institutions, and to the postpone various events to give space to these voices. The present day, Blizzard joins this initiative.

Originally, a dedicated event was planned for June 9 to reveal new information about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. However, due to the current situation, Blizzard has decided to indefinitely delay this event. This is what the company commented:

“Voices more important than ours need to be heard and now is the time to hear them. We are going to postpone our live stream focused on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands that was planned for June 9 and share more details about the expansion in the future. ”

More important voices than ours need to be heard, and now is the time to listen. We are postponing our upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream planned for June 9, and will share more details about the expansion in the future. – World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 5, 2020

At the moment it is unknown when this event will take place. On similar issues, Guerrilla Collective has also delayed the start of its celebration. Likewise, The Pokémon Company will donate $ 200,000 to organizations against racism.You can visit this site to find out how to help right now.

Via: Warcraft

Failing to offer returns, fined PlayStation Store for 3.5 MDD

Resident Evil 8: new rumor reveals information about its protagonist and story

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.