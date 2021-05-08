Woven City, the city of Toyota’s autonomous cars

Enlarge

ACD May 7, 2021

Toyota is building a city specially designed for autonomous cars in which it will test new technologies.

Toyota is one of the most powerful car companies on the planet and now has put the focus on autonomous cars. Thus, you are building a city (yes, you read that correctly) to test all the technologies derived from this futuristic means of transport.

It is located on the site of a Japanese-owned car factory that has recently been closed, in the city of Susono (Shizuoka) and at the foot of Mount Fuji.

Woven City will have an area of ​​700,000 square meters

2 photos The president of Toyota, presenting the project

Woven City, which has been named, will be a complete city built on an area of ​​700,000 square meters, where Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji plant used to be, a facility that has operated for more than half a century and that now they have a new end.

Conceived to accommodate around 360 inhabitants, mostly retirees, as well as families with children or Toyota employees and researchers, it is estimated that it could have up to 2,000 people living in it, which will be the “guinea pigs” of the Japanese brand.

In Woven City, Toyota to test autonomous vehicles for transportation, deliveries and mobile stores as a kind of living laboratory.

When the construction is finished, by the year 2024, will try to offer a model of what urban centers around the world could look like in the age of autonomous transport.

It is estimated that by 2040 there will be a fleet of more than 30 million autonomous vehicles on the roads of the world. However, today, even the most advanced autonomous functions are limited and require driver supervision. Executives and Industry experts say that the missing link is the cities, which must be wired to funnel massive amounts of data to cars so they can drive themselves. And here Woven City comes into play.

Currently, autonomous driving is achieved by sensors on board cars that extract information from their surroundings. The transmission of this information to the vehicles will be “the next great leap”explains Hiroki Kuriyama, senior vice president of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, Japan’s leading telecommunications company that has partnered with Toyota to develop the technology needed to support autonomous cars.

Autonomous cars may not circulate faster than 60 km / h

It is intended to use sensors and cameras scattered around roads, traffic lights and buildings (and perhaps even data from mobile phones) to gather information of all kinds, from foot traffic to rainfall. This massive flow of data will be processed through optical networks, data centers and the cloud to create a digital “twin”, or mirror image, of the living city. According to Kuriyama, the virtual and synthesized data can be transmitted to the cars so that they can circulate safely in the real world without human intervention.