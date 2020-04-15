A dog prevented the kidnapping of a girl even though the thief shot her. The event was recorded on video

By: Web Writing

A video circulating on social networks shows that the dog will always be man’s best friend. This time a dog became a true hero by saving a small girl of an uncertain future.

The moment begins in the courtyard of a home where a dog black color and a small girl who wears a yellow dress.

That’s where a man with a weapon long and shoots the animal, lying on the floor.

The man grabs the girl to apparently take her away from the place, however, the dog stands up despite being injured and bites him on the arm avoiding the kidnapping of the minor.

Although the place of the event is not specified in the video, it is observed that it was recorded the afternoon of last March 26 of this year. It is not known how injured the thief was, what we do know is that the puppy was able to save the girl.