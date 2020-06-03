The streaming platform can be very cruel with certain productions. A moderate fame is usually not enough for you to decide to want to invest money in a production that does not leave you the profits to which you are accustomed, so the names of the people who participate in the series will not matter much, at the end of the decision is up to the company and this is why Netflix may cancel ‘Space Force’.

If you have not yet seen this fun series, what you have to know is that in 10 episodes, the renowned comedians John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, the late Fred Willard, Noah Emmerich, among several others are led Steve Carell, who is an Air Force general who is given the task of bring the United States into space dominance. The first batch of episodes was released on May 29, just in time for the launch of the Crew Dragon, a SpaceX spacecraft that, in conjunction with NASA, successfully arrived on the International Space Station.

Carell knows that he is surrounded by the best, including Greg Daniels, who helped develop the hit series. ‘The Office’, program that was a success in our southern neighbors. Now Daniels helps the actor co-create ‘Space Force’ and recently gave an interview for Collider, where he is optimistic about the future of the series.

“We certainly look forward to a few more seasons, and we have started to bring the lead writers together to discuss what will happen next year. We still don’t have the idea, but we do. There’s a lot to follow depending on where we end upDaniels commented.

As you can expect, the program is not ready to finish soon, it is a project that was thought to last for several seasons and has a good reception from the public, positioning itself in the first place in the top 10 current hits on the platformSo it should be a matter of time for them to deliver positive news, but until they know, Netflix may cancel ‘Space Force.’