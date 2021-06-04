Wouldn’t Luis Miguel want children with Mariah Carey? Sad reason | Instagram

One of the most intense relationships in the life of the singer Luis Miguel was the one who held with Mariah CareyHowever, despite the love that seemed to exist between the two, the couple would not have children in common, two journalists uncover the sad reason.

Currently, Mariah Carey is the mother of twins, which she fathered with Nick Canon, for years the reasons why she did not have children with Luis Miguel, apparently, by a decision of the “Puerto Rican”.

In the midst of the euphoria for the series that portrays the life of “Sun of Mexico“where even, the romance that arose back in the years 1998 and 2001 approximately, will be portrayed in fiction.

A well-known journalist exposed the possible reasons why “LuisMi” would not want to have children with the interpreter of I´ll I Want For Christmas is You, despite it being one of her “great loves”, without a doubt something very strong for fans of the famous interpreter.

She was, by the way, one of his great loves or passions, I would say, but obviously for one thing, I don’t want to scare them away, but due to genetics, he didn’t want to have babies with her … it’s very strong, but it’s real , assured the communicator.

The author of the book “The Great Solitary: 24 years later”, forcefully reaffirmed her opinion regarding the “Puerto Rican”, who even sued her for the launch of the “unauthorized” biography.

It was the journalist who, along with Susana Moscatel, joined a panel of the magazine Who in which they expressed their opinion regarding the latest chapter of Luis Miguel: The Series, among the topics they addressed was the torrid relationship between the 51-year-old artist and the singer and producer.

Mariah Carey herself wrote a biography called “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” in which she exposed details of her relationship with “LuisMi” where she made it clear that while she always defined herself as an African-American woman, he insisted that he did not see her so because of his skin color, according to a fragment taken from his book.

Mariah will appear in the series

What is a fact is that apparently, until today, there is no impediment, not even on the part of the New York star, so that his image is not used until now, as has happened with other people in the life of Gallego Basteri.

As it transpired several weeks ago, it would be the British artist, Jade Ewen who enters the role of the so-called “supreme songbird” during the time when she crossed the life of the considered top star of the show inside and outside of Mexico .

The meeting would take place in the last season of the plot of Luis Miguel: The Series, which announced and confirmed the launch of its third and final installment.

Aracely will not be part of the fiction

Something that Claudia de Icaza herself described causes her sadness in this decisive decision and is that at first when the idea that Aracely was negotiating her participation was raised, a series of conditions that “La Chule” would have established for the use were made known. of your image.

However, it has been revealed that there will be no trace of Aracely or anything that relates her and her children in this story.

She did not negotiate, she did not accept, so there will be no Arambula or children in the series, De Icaza said.

The journalist reiterated that this deserves an extremely sad opinion since one of the things she would like to know is why the “nationalized Mexican” chose the Mexican actress to bring two descendants into the world.

Something that seems very sad to me, because I would love to know why he chose her as the mother of his children, because it is very clear that Luis Miguel did so, two babies were not by chance, I would like to know what he saw in her to decide that she would be the mother of her children, not Mariah, not Daisy Fuentes.

