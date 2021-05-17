Would you wash with snail slime soap?

By Ardee Napolitano

WAHAGNIES, France, May 17 (Reuters) – Foamy slime bubbles in Damien Desrocher’s hand as he lightly rubs one of the thousands of snails he keeps in an enclosure in his backyard.

The 28-year-old French craftsman started using the gastropod liquid to make bars of soap in December, which he then sells in local markets.

“It all depends on the dexterity with which you tickle,” Desrocher said as he extracted the slime, clarifying that the process does not kill the animals. “I only touch it with my finger, see that it is not violent, it is simple.”

Desrocher, a former air force computer technician, began farming snails in the northern French town of Wahagnies as a way to “get back to nature.”

“Once you look and see how snails behave, they really are very endearing,” he said. “It’s really an animal that I love.”

He has raised a total of 60,000 snails. As they enter their breeding season, most are moved to a larger location, while about 4,000 are kept in an enclosure at home to harvest the slime.

A single snail will produce about 2 grams of slime, which means you need about 40 snails to produce 80 grams, enough to make 15 100-gram soaps.

“We need quite a few snails,” he said.

Although fairly rare in Western cosmetics, snail slime has become a more common ingredient elsewhere, including in Korean beauty products, known for their anti-aging properties.

(Report by Ardee Napolitano. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)