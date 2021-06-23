Sergio Busquets is the great captain of La Selección and he has been missed in these first two matches of Spain in the Eurocup, against Sweden and against Poland. Before this last game he already tested negative for COVID and traveled with the team to Seville, but Luis Enrique preferred to reserve him for the last match of Group E, in which Spain will play the pass to the round of 16. Busquets is necessary, but the lack of minutes in this Eurocup could take its toll. What would you do: would you start Busquets against Slovakia, despite his loss due to COVID?