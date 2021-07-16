Would you sleep in Casa Gaudí?

Airbnb announces that, for the first time, two travelers will be able to spend a night at Casa Vicens, the first house designed by Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2005. Thanks to this initiative, guests who book the stay will be able to enjoy of a unique night in this architectural jewel of the late nineteenth century that for much of its 136 years of history was closed to the public.

Antoni Gaudí is internationally recognized for designing great renowned modernist works, but Barcelona hides among its streets one of the architect’s greatest treasures: Casa Vicens. What was his house-manifesto originally thought to be the summer house of a Catalan family and which has recently been transformed into a house museum.

During this exclusive experience, guests will be able to know first-hand all the details of Casa Vicens and enjoy a historical immersion in Gaudí’s first house. In addition, they will have the opportunity to taste a Michelin star menu inspired by the renowned architect, designed by the prestigious Hofmann School of Hospitality.

Those who book the stay will enjoy an unforgettable evening in the main dining room, discover some of the most emblematic corners such as the smoking room and rest in the most private of spaces, the main bedroom of the Vicens family, another extraordinary room designed with the unmistakable Gaudí style.

This unique one night stay includes:

A special welcome tour led by Emili, host of Casa Vicens and member of the team that transformed this historic house into a house museum. Full access to this 19th century single-family summer house designed by Antoni Gaudí. The opportunity to taste a Gaudí-inspired Michelin star menu in a truly unique space, followed by a delicious drink in the smoking room. A Mediterranean breakfast (with the best croissants in town!) In the lush private garden.

Emili, host and member of the team that was in charge of transforming the first house built by Gaudí into a house museum, will receive guests in person during the exclusive visit to Casa Vicens, considered one of the first masterpieces of Modernism due to its characteristics innovative and groundbreaking, and that stylistically broke with everything that had been built previously.

“We are delighted to give guests the opportunity to see this house as Gaudí designed it: as an oasis to spend the summer in Barcelona. We are deeply committed to preserving Gaudí’s cultural heritage and it will be a great pleasure to share the building’s secrets and its rich history with guests, ”says Emili, host of Gaudí’s Casa Vicens.

The reservation opens at 16:00 CEST on July 12, 2021, for a one-night stay for a group of two guests this fall, you can request the reservation at airbnb.com/gaudi.

Those interested should take into account that the house rules are strictly adjusted to the local measures of COVID-19, and those who request to stay must currently live in the same home to minimize the risk of contagion. Guests can rest easy knowing that the home will be cleaned according to Airbnb’s advanced cleaning protocol.